FDLE searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl that was last seen on Saturday in Lee County.
FDLE says Adrienna Richardson was last observed in the area of the 4600 block of Golfview Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.
Richardson was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink floral tights.
She is African-American, stands at four-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs around 95 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact FDLE or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or dial 911.
