Summer storm pattern to stay through weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend is finally here and is looking good. We will see generally sunny skies to start the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland.
Winds will be out of the E to SE through much of the day with the sea breeze getting pinned near the coast. This sea breeze will be the main focus of scattered late day storms once again some of those could bring some locally heavy rain at times.
The rain chance for 3 until 7 p.m. it at 60%. Better chance for rain closer to the coast due to the E to SE wind pattern set up.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s both on Saturday and Sunday.
For boaters expect winds out of the east at 15 kts. to start the morning followed by 5-10 kts. by the afternoon. Seas will be running 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
Sunday expect only the late day storms otherwise should be a nice summer day with generally sunny skies and afternoon storms scattered about.
This pattern will persist through Tuesday and then a bit of a change in the timing of the storms as the winds shift a bit as high pressure moves to our south once again. This will favor storms along the coast in the morning and then mainly inland storms in the afternoon.
Hanna is expected to make landfall around midday on Saturday into south central Texas near Corpus Christi. It looks like it will be a hurricane as it makes landfall with winds gusting as high as 90 mph. There are hurricane warnings up for parts of the Texas coast and storm surge warnings as well.
Gonzalo is expected to move into the E. Caribbean and weaken as dry air and strong winds cause it to fall apart by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.