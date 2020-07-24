Sheriff: Funeral costs for Polk Co. homicide victims covered by donations

POLK COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Funeral expenses for the victims of a gruesome triple homicide have been covered by generous donations from the community, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The sheriff’s office had been collecting donations but said they would stop as the costs had been met.
“On behalf of Brandon, Damion, and Keven’s families, we would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support you have shown during this horrific situation,” Judd tweeted . “Due to overwhelming generosity of not just Polk County citizens, but people from all over the world, Polk Sheriff’s Charities has received enough money to pay for all the funeral expenses for these three families.”
Additional funds will be split between the families of Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23.
