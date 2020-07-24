Sarasota County Area Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota County Area Transit have announced that a SCAT operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee’s last day of work was July 18 and the following routes were covered by the employee on July 15, 16 and 17.
- July 15: Route 99 between 12:15 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.
- July 16 and 17: Route 12 between 6:15 a.m. and 11:40 p.m.
Routes 99 and 12 are continuing to operate on their current schedule. Officials with SCAT say that buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly and wiped down in-between each run. Riders are reminded that fares for SCAT and SCAT Plus are suspended to limit interactions and riders should enter through the rear doors and continue to practice social distancing.
Bus operators have been provided face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and operational changes.
DOH-Sarasota is asking riders who rode those routes during those dates/times monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free state-testing sites located at:
- Mall at University Town Center, Sarasota, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, Sarasota, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
