Man charged in connection with anti-Semitic vandalism of two local temples

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the vandalism of two local temples.
Vincent Martinez is facing three counts of Criminal Mischief by Defacing and Damaging a Synagogue, all classified as felony hate crimes.
The investigation began on April 2 when Temple Emanu-El was vandalized with swastikas. On July 15, new anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on their property and at Temple Sinai on South Lockwood Ridge Road. Following the release of surveillance footage on social media, detectives received several tips leading them to Martinez.
