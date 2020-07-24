Hate crime charges filed against suspect involved with anti-semitic graffiti on temple walls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Howard Tevlowitz with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee reacting on Friday to the charges against Vincent Martinez of Sarasota. The 21-year-old allegedly spray painted swastikas and other anti-semitic graffiti on the outside walls of Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai.
“What happened to these two temples is personal, these are our homes, this is part of us,” said Tevlowitz. Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai are part of me, it’s part of what I do and it hurts to watch this.”
This vandalism happened back in April and also this month. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says between the help of the community and security camera images, they were able to track down Martinez.
“The volatility of our nation right now and this kind of thing, the Jewish community is rightfully concerned,” said Colonel Kurt Hoffman. They approached us, we’ve been working hand-in-hand with them, the graffiti was terrible and despicable.”
Martinez is currently in a secure medical facility and he will be arrested when he is released.
He faces three counts of Criminal Mischief by Defacing and Damaging a Synagogue. All of these felony charges are considered hate crimes.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.