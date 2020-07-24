Florida Department of Health reports 135 new COVID-19 deaths, state climbs over 400K cases

(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | July 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 11:31 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 135 new COVID-19 related deaths following yesterday’s large spikes.

5,653 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Thursday’s totals.

The state is reporting 402,312 cases affecting 397,470 residents. Workers have also processed 3,276,636 total tests. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

MANATEE COUNTY:

Total Cases: 7,520   Residents: 7,440   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 80

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 153   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 468     Non-Residents: 4

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 3,490  (47%)   Female: 3,832 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 118 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 604  (8%)   White: 2,898  (39%)   Other: 691  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,247  (44%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,637  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,065  (28%)

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Total Cases: 4,837   Residents: 4,787   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 50

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 113   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 315     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 2,205  (46%)   Female: 2,488 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 94 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 268  (6%)   White: 1,947  (41%)   Other: 330  (7%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,242  (47%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 400  (8%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,679  (35%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,708  (57%)

