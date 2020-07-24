First Alert Weather: The Suncoast returns to normal weather pattern as new Tropical Storm Hanna pulls away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As newly named Tropical Storm Hanna continues to set it’s eyes on the south coast of Texas, it’s influence on the Suncoast weather fades. Over the last few days it has helped pump moisture into the state and set up lines of storms that brought us very high rain chances that spanned much of the day and evening. Now some slightly drier air is moving in that will slightly reduce the amount of rain we see in the storms that do form and pin the timing of the storms to the late afternoon and early evening. This typical summer pattern should linger into the next work week with only slight adjustments in the overall rain chance from day to day.