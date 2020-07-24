FDOH reports close to 12,200 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 414,511 new confirmed COVID-19 cases 124 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Saturday morning’s update.
409,585 of these total cases involve Florida residents.
5,777 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Friday’s totals.
Workers have also processed 3,340,929 total tests. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.
On the Suncoast:
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 7,709 Residents: 7,626 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 83
Conditions and Care Deaths: 154 Hospitalizations* Residents: 470 Non-Residents: 4
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,568 (47%) Female: 3,925 (51%) Unknown/No data: 133 (<1%)
Race: Black: 619 (8%) White: 2,994 (39%) Other: 723 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,290 (43%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,682 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 2,132 (28%) Unknown/No Data: 3,812 (50%)
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 5,006 Residents: 4,954 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52
Conditions and Care Deaths: 113 Hospitalizations* Residents: 316 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,269 (46%) Female: 2,575 (52%) Unknown/No data: 110 (<1%)
Race: Black: 280 (6%) White: 1,990 (40%) Other: 352 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 2,332 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 411 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 1,720 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 2,823 (57%)
“Wearing masks will decrease transmission. This is the way we’re going to attack this right now. So, lets everybody pull together, wear your mask, stop debating, and just do the right thing,” said Critical care specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kirk Voelker.
Their aim is to flatten the curve, again.
269 COVID patients reported at hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties on Friday.
“It’s not growing as steeply as it was before so we’re starting to see a stabilization of that,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Dr. Manuel Gordillo.
Local hospitals are seeing a need for more staffing.
"The number of beds are not a problem right now. The number of ventilators, we have plenty of ventilators. It's just right now resource staffing. And we have as we understand some contracted people coming in over the next couple of weeks to help with that," said SMH Critical Care Specialist, Dr. Kirk Voelker.
While they wait, several Manatee County hospitals finally received some relief on Friday.
“The state came through with some additional nurses from around the country. We received six RN’s here at Manatee. Lakewood Ranch received, I believe, 15. We continue to utilize some other resources where we bring nurses into our facility. We also received some respiratory therapists as well.” said the Manatee Memorial Hospital CEO, Kevin DiLallo
As for testing for the virus, Dr. Gordillo says it’s still an issue. He says state run sites have a nearly two week turnaround for results.
