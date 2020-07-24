City of Venice special event permits still on hold due to Covid 19

Venice, Fla. (WWSB) -The city of Venice has extended its moratorium on issuing permits for special events and large gatherings.
The decision to extend the moratorium came down Friday. The city says the halt on the special events permits is consistent with the current CDC guidelines.
For a special event holder choosing to proceed with planning an event in the hopes that the restrictions will be lifted by the date of the event do so at their own risk and costs. The city says the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
