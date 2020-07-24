Buchanan staffer passes away after battle with COVID-19

Vern Buchanan tweeted about the death of staffer Gary Tibbetts (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | July 24, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 9:28 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Friday that one of his field representatives passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Gary Tibbetts, a field representative for the congressman, was being treated at Manatee Memorial Hospital after a positive diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

“Gary was the consummate professional and true professional in every since of the word,” wrote Buchanan in a Tweet. “He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him.”

A spokesperson for the office previously told ABC7 that Tibbetts had not had recent contact with the congressman or his staff.

