Buchanan staffer passes away after battle with COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Friday that one of his field representatives passed away after a battle with COVID-19.
Gary Tibbetts, a field representative for the congressman, was being treated at Manatee Memorial Hospital after a positive diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.
“Gary was the consummate professional and true professional in every since of the word,” wrote Buchanan in a Tweet. “He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him.”
A spokesperson for the office previously told ABC7 that Tibbetts had not had recent contact with the congressman or his staff.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.