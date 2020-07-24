Body of 5-year-old child found in Highlands County lake

SEBRING, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in Lake Lelia overnight, Highlands County Sheriff’s officials confirm.
5-year-old Chance Peterkin and his mother, Philletta Moransit were reported missing Thursday evening.
Sheriff Paul Blackman, who had been on a boat searching for several hours, located Chance in the water around 12:20 a.m., ending an extensive search of the area in and around the lake. The search involved deputies on foot, ATVs and multiple K-9s scouring the wooded area near both Lake Lelia and Lake Glenada.
Moransit was located shortly before 8 p.m. on the campus of South Florida State College, but officials say she was uncooperative with the investigation. Some of her clothing was found near the water.
The investigation is continuing and charges against Moransit are pending.
