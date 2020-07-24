Body found in wooded area of Charlotte County

Charlotte County, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman has been found in a wooden area off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. The discovery was made around 5pm Thursday evening.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office the woman was badly decomposed and could not be identified or a cause of death could not be determined.
The Medical Examiner will perform and autopsy and decide the cause of death. The Sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community and updates will be provided as they become available.
