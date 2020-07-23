Slightly drier air to move in this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical cyclone heading to Texas will take the deep tropical moisture with it. That will leave the Suncoast in a little drier air over the course of the next few days.
Don’t put your umbrella away however, as there will still be enough moisture and a sea breeze to fire off a few scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening over the next 7 days.
The news on Gonzalo is looking good. Most of the reliable models are showing this system weakening to a tropical wave in the central Caribbean by early next week. As expected the dry air will just be too much for this system to maintain its organization as it moves westward. That is what the SAL or Saharan Air Layer has been known to do. It tends to knock down these tropical cyclones.
So expect mostly sunny skies Friday morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon along with a 60% for scattered storms late in the day. We will see more typical summer weather with sea breeze interaction and outflow boundaries creating the storms. The high on Friday 91.
For the weekend we will see a good chance for late day storms scattered about but generally a nice hot weekend expected with sunny skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Should also begin to see a sea breeze develop in the afternoon which will have a chance to move inland. That breeze will be the focus for scattered storms to develop along it and then push back toward the beaches later in the day. The rain chances for both Sat. and Sun. are at 50%.
For boaters expect partly cloudy skies with a good chance for late day storms. Winds will be out of the SE at 15 knots subsiding to 10-5 knots by the afternoon. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.