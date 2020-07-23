Sarasota High teacher passes away due to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota High School teacher has passed away after contracting COVID-19, school officials confirm to ABC7.
Social studies teacher Robert Shackleford was beloved among his colleagues and students, Principal David Jones said in a statement. Details about when Shackleford contracted COVID-19 have not been released.
“When we at school heard of Robert’s passing, we were saddened beyond belief. There was a feeling that passed among us, a feeling that his death has left us with a void that can never be entirely filled,” wrote Principal Jones. “Our sorrow is abiding, and perhaps one of the few consolations we have is the knowledge that we were privileged to know and work with Robert over the years.”
Jones went on to praise Shackleford for his intelligence and integrity.
In addition to teaching, Shackleford also coached athletics at Sarasota High School.
