Sarasota County announces more COVID-19 positive employees
By ABC7 Staff | July 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 4:15 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County released a statement reporting that eight new employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The following departments reported:

  • Sarasota County Fire Department - 5 employees.
  • General Services – 1 employee.
  • Capital Projects – 1 employee.
  • Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources – 1 employee.

Each department is working with the Florida Department of Health in the process of contact tracing and thorough cleaning has been performed to each employee’s workspace/common areas. Sarasota County Fire Department also has stringent disinfecting protocols in place.

