Sarasota County announces more COVID-19 positive employees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County released a statement reporting that eight new employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The following departments reported:
- Sarasota County Fire Department - 5 employees.
- General Services – 1 employee.
- Capital Projects – 1 employee.
- Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources – 1 employee.
Each department is working with the Florida Department of Health in the process of contact tracing and thorough cleaning has been performed to each employee’s workspace/common areas. Sarasota County Fire Department also has stringent disinfecting protocols in place.
