First Alert Weather: Tropical System in Gulf bring wet weather to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cluster of clouds in the Gulf waters has developed enough structure to be classified as Tropical Depression 8. As of this morning T.D.8 continues to develop strong thunderstorms in a moist and favorable environment. It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm named Hanna by Friday. As it makes landfall on the Texas coastline Saturday as, mostly, a rainmaker it will also tend to draw in drier air for the Suncoast. Today The moisture that T.D.8 helps to bring into the air over Florida will once again lead to good chances for afternoon thunderstorms on the Suncoast. The same is true on Friday.