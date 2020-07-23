FDOH sees its largest spike of COVID-related deaths in 24 hours

FDOH sees its largest spike of COVID-related deaths in 24 hours
(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | July 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 11:26 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida has seen its largest spike in COVID related deaths according to totals from the Department of Health. On Thursday, the state reported 5,518 deaths, an increase of 173 in 24 hours.

The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since’s Wednesday’s totals.

The state is reporting 389,868 cases affecting 385,091 residents. Workers have also processed 3,210,942 total tests. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.

DeSantis also announced on Tuesday that Remdisivir should be at hospitals statewide now. The drug has proven effective in treating the novel coronavirus. According to the governor, more than 30,000 vials of the treatment was ordered and distributed amongst all of the Florida hospitals.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

Manatee County:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 7,252   Residents: 7,177   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 75

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 152   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 454     Non-Residents: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 3,371  (47%)   Female: 3,713 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 93 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 568  (8%)   White: 2,777  (39%)   Other: 631  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,201  (45%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,562  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,979  (28%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,636  (51%) 

Sarasota County:

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 4,644   Residents: 4,595   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 49

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 110   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 309     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 2,124  (46%)   Female: 2,393 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 78 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 259  (6%)   White: 1,873  (41%)   Other: 321  (7%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,142  (47%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 388  (8%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,651  (36%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,556  (56%)  

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.