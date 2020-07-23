Early voting scheduled for August 18 Primary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections had released the schedule for early voting for the August 18, 2020 primary election. The early voting will begin on Saturday, August 8 and continue through Sunday, August 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Voters may vote at any one of the following locations throughout Sarasota County:
- Supervisor of Elections office: Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
- Supervisor of Elections office: R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice 34293
- Supervisor of Elections office: Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287
- Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238
- North Sarasota Library: 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota 34234
Voters who choose to vote early must present photo and signature identification upon check-in at the early voting site and prior to voting. Voters who do not present the required ID will be offered a provisional ballot.
Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned at early voting sites.
Voters who choose to vote by mail, that all early voting sites will have a secure drop box for return of vote-by-mail ballots. Drop boxes will be accessible at all early voting locations during the early voting dates and times listed above, inclusive of weekend days. In addition, drop boxes are available now at the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and until 7 p.m. on election day, August 18.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.