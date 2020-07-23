Early voting scheduled for August 18 Primary

Voters who choose to vote by mail, that all early voting sites will have a secure drop box for return of vote-by-mail ballots. Drop boxes will be accessible at all early voting locations during the early voting dates and times listed above, inclusive of weekend days. In addition, drop boxes are available now at the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and until 7 p.m. on election day, August 18.