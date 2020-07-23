After death of Bradenton soldier, amendment by Suncoast congressman will increase emergency service at U.S. bases

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. house passed an amendment that will require the Pentagon to examine emergency medical services at military bases in the aftermath of the death of a Bradenton soldier.
The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act was made by Cognressman Vern Buchanan in connection to the tragic death of SPC Nicolas Panipinto.
Panipinto was killed in a training exercise at a base in South Korea in 2019.
“The heartbreaking and very preventable death of my constituent SPC Nicholas Panipinto clearly shows that changes in training and safety procedures need to be made,” Buchanan said. “The serious deficiencies and failures identified in the report on SPC Panipinto’s death call for immediate reforms within the Department of Defense. I want to make sure that no family has to go through the pain and suffering that SPC Panipinto’s family has faced.”
The amendment was passed with broad bipartisan support and requires the Department of Defense to examine emergency response capabilities and services currently available at every U.S. military base around the world and to report to Congress on the potential benefits and feasibility of requiring bases to have properly functioning MedEvac helicopters and fully-stocked military ambulances.
