WATCH: Manatee Co. Schools show what its new semester may look like

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As parents across the Suncoast weigh the decision of whether or not to send their students back full time or try to balance digital learning, Manatee County Schools have released a video showing parents what a school year might look like during the pandemic.
The video showed teachers and students socially distanced with face coverings. School officials will provide masks to students, the video explains.
The Manatee County School System is offering three options including a hybrid plan, an on-campus learning plan and a full-time eLearning plan.
Parents who want their students in those grades to enroll in the hybrid plan when school starts, do not need to call your school to register. The hybrid plan is the automatic option.
Parents who want their children to enroll in the five-day, full-time, on-campus learning plan do need to make sure to call your school to register. They will also need to register students for the full-time eLearning plan. Those registrations must be made no later than Thursday, July 23rd.
