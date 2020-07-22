Tropical low in Gulf keeps rain chances high

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The record breaking 2020 hurricane season continues with the 7th named storm of the season forming prior to July 25th.
This is the earliest we have seen the 7th storm develop in the past 150 years. Gonzalo is forecast to move toward the Windward Islands in the E. Caribbean and strengthen to the 1st. hurricane of the season on Thursday.
There is still a lot of uncertainty as to what may happen with Gonzalo in terms of its intensity. There is little uncertainty as to where it is headed. It is going to move on a westerly course at 20 mph and move into the E. Caribbean islands late Friday and early Saturday.
While most of the reliable global models are suggesting that Gonzalo could weaken to a tropical wave as it moves through the Central Caribbean. Dry air and strong winds may be the demise of this storm late Sunday or Monday.
All the long range models are not bringing the storm anywhere close to the Suncoast. So no worries at this time with Gonzalo.
We will see winds coming out of the SE wrapping into the low in the Gulf as it heads toward Texas. This will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The rain chance is high at 60% for scattered storms along the Suncoast. We will see variable cloudiness with a high of 92.
By Friday the system will be far enough away from Florida that we should get back to more sea breeze storms coming in late in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance on Friday stands at 60%.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 10-15 kts. and seas 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
