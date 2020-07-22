Married couple arrested for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly man in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a married couple from Port Charlotte and charged them for attempting to exploit an elderly man out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Police say Rozana and Joaquin Venegas were caring for an 80-year-old North Port resident because most of his family lives on the east coast of Florida.
According to police, the man is extremely hard of hearing and that makes it difficult for him to communicate at times.
Police say in January of this year, the elderly man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment of multiple sores on his body due to him not being cared for properly.
Reportedly, his family had not been notified about this and when they spoke to the hospital, the family explained that Rozana completed an “Enhanced General Durable Power of Attorney” without them being contacted.
According to a police report, a large withdrawal was made from the elderly man’s account on the same day with the amount being close to $250,000 and it was placed into the Venegas’s bank accounts.
Police say that after further investigation they discovered additional checks were made out to Rozana for items such as hearing aids and upgrading the house, which were never purchased.
According to police, the couple later admitted the checks were used to help pay off their personal bills.
Police say when the elderly man was asked about these various checks, he said that he didn’t understand what his caretakers were trying to say to him so he just agreed. He wasn’t aware that they were taking money from him.
The North Port Police Department (NPPD) says they would like to know if anyone else has worked with Rozana and Joaquin providing care taking services.
Anyone who has any more information about this married couple should contact NPPD at 941-429-7349 or send a message to this email address.
