Manatee County commissioners set to meet on Monday to consider a mandatory face covering order

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners are expected to meet next week to consider a local requirement that would mandate face coverings to be worn indoors in certain location in the county.
According to a press release from the government, the board will look to the face covering order issued in Leon County as the basis for their consideration during Monday’s meeting.
Manatee County Government says the draft of the resolution and ordinance will be available for public review prior to the meeting.
A resolution could be placed into effect as soon as it is adopted.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.
