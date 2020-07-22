First Alert Weather: Higher thunderstorm chance today due to a tropical wave in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical wave that we have been tracking has moved into the Gulf, just to the south and west of the Suncoast. It will continue to slowly pull away from the state but it’s influence on us will once again be felt today. It is producing a strong southeast flow of air and helping to encourage lift in our atmosphere. This combination will combine with some daytime heating to destabilize the atmosphere and produce the stronger updrafts that will, again today, bring late afternoon thunderstorms. There is enough moisture in the atmosphere to support some heavy rain, but the storms will move along in a brisk fashion so total rainfall amounts should not lead to any major problems. Right along the coast the chance for higher accumulation of rainfall is slightly more likely.