DeSantis: Parents should have choices to decide how students will return to school, teachers should have option to continue remotely working

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a live address on Wednesday evening to address the latest on how the state is planning to go forward with the upcoming school year.
DeSantis says the parents should have choices on deciding how the students will have schooling for the 2020-21 school year and he reiterated that no parent should be required to have to send their child back to school for in-person instruction if they don’t want to.
The choices that have been offered are for parents to either send their children back to school for in-person instruction or to opt to continue with distance learning.
The governor also believes that the teachers who do not feel comfortable with in-person instruction should be given the option of working remotely.
While he believes that parents and teachers should have these options, DeSantis wants to remind Floridians that there could be repercussions for keeping schools closed.
DeSantis says that the often-asked question is “how safe is it to keep or send the kids to school,” but he says we should also be asking “how safe is it to keep schools closed?
“You can bet your bottom dollar that keeping schools closed will worsen existing achievement gaps between demographic groups, lead to more kids dropping out of school, disproportionately impact the least economically affluent Floridians, foster more social isolation, depression and anxiety, harm students with special needs, and deprive students of the opportunities to participate in sports and extracurricular activities,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis says that if school districts need to delay the start of the school year for a few weeks so that everything will be in good shape they should go ahead and do that.
DeSantis did mention that he believes special accommodations need to be made for students with significant health issues who may be more at risk from the virus.
The governor ended his address by addressing the students of Florida schools. He referred to them as “the future of Florida” and he says that the current generation of adults cannot be the generation that deprives the children of the opportunity to live up to their potential.
