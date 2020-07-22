All DOH COVID-19 testing appointments filled in Venice for Thursday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH Sarasota) announced on Wednesday morning that all testing appointments have been filled for Thursday at the Venice Community Center.
All appointments also were filled for Wednesday as well.
If anyone in the City of Venice needs a COVID-19 test, there are two other testing sites in the county and one in Charlotte County that you can go to.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Center walk-up testing site will be opened from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until capacity for testing has been reached. The site is located at 1845 34th Street in Sarasota.
The Mall at University Town Center (UTC) drive-thru testing site will be opened from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until supplies have been exhausted. The site is located at 299 University Town Center Drive in Sarasota.
There is also now the testing site at the Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing in Charlotte County. The site will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until testing capacity has been reached.
Those three testing sites are available to anyone regardless of symptoms and an appointment is not needed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.