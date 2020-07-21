Tropics are heating up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of disturbed weather will continue to move west away from Florida on Wednesday. It will be close enough to the Suncoast to bring a risk of a few scattered storms rotating around this low pressure center.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 60% chance for fast moving storms through the Suncoast rotating around this area of low pressure as it moves westward toward Texas.
This system has a chance of becoming tropical depression number 8 in a couple of days as it moves over some very warm water in the central Gulf.
By Thursday this system will be far enough away we will see a return to more normal sea breeze front storms. The sea breeze will move inland and then storms will fire up along it and then work back toward the area beaches in the late afternoon and evening.
There will still be enough tropical moisture around on Thursday that the the rain chance will stay elevated in the 60% range for afternoon and evening storms.
By Friday we will see generally sunny skies in the morning followed by a few scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening to cool us down. The rain chance on Friday is at 50%.
The weekend looks to be fairly typical with just a few late day storms otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90′s.
The 7th tropical depression has formed in the deep tropics in the S. Central Atlantic. It looks like this will strengthen and be classified as tropical storm Gonzalo on Wednesday.
This cyclone will move on a steady direction to the west over the next 5 days. There is a small chance that this could turn into the seasons 1st hurricane.
