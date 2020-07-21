Teen recovering, still facing surgery after lightning strike at Siesta Key

TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - A Texas teenager is continuing to recover after being struck by lightning at Siesta Key last week.
According to family members, 14-year-old Jacob Brewer was struck while on the beach with his family. Doctors told the family that the lightning traveled through the teen’s chest and exited out of his foot.
Jacob’s mother says that a local student and a Sarasota County deputy performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
Jacob suffered burns and is expected to have surgery sometime on Tuesday to repair cuts that were made by physicians to increase circulation.
If you would like to donate to the family’s medical costs, you can do so by clicking here.
