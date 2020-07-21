North Port Police seeking witnesses in March homicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for witnesses in connection with a homicide that happened in March.
On March 7, 2020, police were called to the interstate at around 3:45 a.m. regarding a subject who had been shot while driving south in that area. The incident took place at MM 177 on I-75 southbound, between Sumter Blvd and Toledo Blade Blvd.
The victim, Javaris Miller had been shot while driving south in that area, and died at the scene just south of the Toledo Blade exit.
Police believe that Miller was targeted by a group of men from the Lee County area. It is believed two vehicles are associated with the shooting death of Mr. Miller. There is a witness in the case who is cooperating. Evidence was located along I-75 and is being processed.
Mr. Miller was driving his 2019 Cadillac XTS from “The Hall” nightclub in Palmetto and drove through North Port on March 7, 2020 at approximately 3:30 am. If anyone was driving on I-75 during this time frame and has any information on either of the two vehicles chasing the victim, please contact Detective Chippendale at 941-429-7379 or BChip@northportpd.com.
