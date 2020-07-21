North Port Police seeking witnesses in March homicide

Mr. Miller was driving his 2019 Cadillac XTS from “The Hall” nightclub in Palmetto and drove through North Port on March 7, 2020 at approximately 3:30 am. If anyone was driving on I-75 during this time frame and has any information on either of the two vehicles chasing the victim, please contact Detective Chippendale at 941-429-7379 or BChip@northportpd.com.