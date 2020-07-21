More than 9,700 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Florida

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 379,619 positive COVID-19 cases and 5,345 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Wednesday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 139 deaths since Tuesday’s update.
374,920 of those total cases involve Florida residents. In terms of overall cases, it is an increase of 9,785 reported cases since Tuesday.
The DOH has processed 3,158,741 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.
DeSantis also announced on Tuesday that the remdisivir treatment should be at hospitals statewide now. According to the governor, more than 30,000 vials of the treatment was ordered and distributed amongst all of the Florida hospitals.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 7,078 Residents: 7,003 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 75
Conditions and Care Deaths: 149 Hospitalizations* Residents: 432 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,304 (47%) Female: 3,617 (51%) Unknown/No data: 82 (<1%)
Race: Black: 552 (8%) White: 2,719 (39%) Other: 607 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,125 (45%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,537 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 1,931 (28%) Unknown/No Data: 3,535 (50%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 4,567 Residents: 4,518 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 49
Conditions and Care Deaths: 109 Hospitalizations* Residents: 306 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,090 (46%) Female: 2,350 (52%) Unknown/No data: 78 (<1%)
Race: Black: 251 (6%) White: 1,831 (41%) Other: 321 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 2,115 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 381 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 1,616 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 2,521 (56%)
