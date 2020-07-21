Governor Ron DeSantis discusses record-breaking statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talking about COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday during a roundtable discussion. This as the state seeing a record number of hospitalizations. There were 517 COVID hospitalizations statewide over the last day, with now more than 9500 hospitalizations.
“We have a strong hospital system, we do have a lot of availability,” said DeSantis. Twenty-four percent of all the beds in Florida are available, including a significant chunk of the ICU beds.”
In Sarasota County there are a total of 154 COVID hospitalizations, while in Manatee County there 116 COVID hospitalizations. Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a total of 122 COVID hospitalizations with 31 of those patients in the ICU.
The governor commending all the hard work of hospital crews during this challenging and difficult time.
“I’m confident that the folks here in our hospital system will continue to do a great job, they will be able to meet the demand,” said DeSantis.
For more information on hospitalizations in Florida, you can log onto https://ahca.myflorida.com/covid-19_alerts.shtml.
