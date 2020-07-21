Florida congressmen ask Trump for more Remdesivir

Florida congressmen ask Trump for more Remdesivir
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance. (Source: CNN)
By ABC7 Staff | July 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 2:15 PM

(WWSB) - Congressmen from Florida, including Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan, signed a letter to Trump petitioning for more of the drug Remdesivir.

The drug is clinically proven to help in the fight against COVID-19. The state is currently in a backup waiting for more and the congressmen sent a letter to President Trump to ask for extra supplies.

As of Tuesday,the state is reporting 369,834 positive COVID-19 cases and 5,206 deaths of Florida residents.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.