Florida congressmen ask Trump for more Remdesivir

(WWSB) - Congressmen from Florida, including Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan, signed a letter to Trump petitioning for more of the drug Remdesivir.
The drug is clinically proven to help in the fight against COVID-19. The state is currently in a backup waiting for more and the congressmen sent a letter to President Trump to ask for extra supplies.
As of Tuesday,the state is reporting 369,834 positive COVID-19 cases and 5,206 deaths of Florida residents.
