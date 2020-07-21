First Alert Weather: Tropical Wave moving into the Gulf has a chance for development

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical wave will move into the Gulf waters today and drift toward the coast of Texas. It will influence our weather for several days by increasing the moisture content of air and bumping up our rain chances to 70%. The character of the storms will also change. In previous days we have seen the storms build inland and drift to the coast. Well, for the next few days you can expect the storms to approach from the south and lift north or northwest. Additionally, rain chances will be more evenly spread between inland and coastal regions. And the storms that do form could have heavy rain.