First Alert Weather: Tropical Wave moving into the Gulf has a chance for development

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical wave will move into the Gulf waters today and drift toward the coast of Texas. It will influence our weather for several days by increasing the moisture content of air and bumping up our rain chances to 70%. The character of the storms will also change. In previous days we have seen the storms build inland and drift to the coast. Well, for the next few days you can expect the storms to approach from the south and lift north or northwest. Additionally, rain chances will be more evenly spread between inland and coastal regions. And the storms that do form could have heavy rain.
The tropical wave responsible for the increase in our rain chances will eventually bring heavy rain to the Texas coast. This will be an area which is now seeing heavy rain from another system. So the ground will be already wet when the next round of heavy rain arrives and some flooding may be possible. As that system moves toward Texas we on the Suncoast get to dry out a bit this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.