Federal $600 unemployment help set to end on July 25

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The federal unemployment weekly $600 is set end this Saturday.
The Department of Economic Opportunity says it is not up to them to extend the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program. US congress is back this week and those discussions are some of the discussions happening there.
"Florida is right at the epicenter of it. We need to make sure that we're doing everything we can for our small businesses, for our workers, and for our future economic recovery," said Florida House of Representative Margaret Good.
Soon the federal unemployment help will sunset. It’s in the hand of Congress in DC to decide if it will be extended along with other benefits and help like the potential for another stimulus payment.
“I do think that there is going to be an extension of this package. But I also don’t think it’s going to be long-term sustainable. We have to come up with different ideas and different plans. If we don’t have any kind of economic recovery in the short term and we don’t have vaccines or therapeutics. We’re going to have to come up with an alternative. We can’t just keep making 600 dollar payment, 600 dollar payments,” said USF Economics professor, Michael Snipes
U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan tells ABC 7 he supports addressing the expiring unemployment help and another round of stimulus payments. His press secretary says Buchanan is optimistic that Congress will respond and says “people are still hurting and they need our help.”
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz says they want to appropriately tailor the relief to the needs of the American people.
"There are some of us in Congress concerned about throwing trillions upon trillions of dollars at a problem when all the money we have appropriated is not yet been spent," said Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Economics professor Snipes says if some kind of relief doesn’t pass then it will be very bad very quickly for a lot of people.
The DEO says Floridians who filed claims and request benefits before July 25 will receive all the federal benefits they’re eligible for.
