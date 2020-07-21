Deputies searching for missing 49-year-old woman last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman that has been missing since July 2.
Deputies say Darlene Stebbins was last seen leaving her home in the 1500 block of 54th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton.
According to deputies, family members thought she may have been with a friend during this time. They are now concerned because they have been unable to locate or have any contact with her since that day.
Deputies say Stebbins has a physical condition that requires medication and she is considered to be endangered.
Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.