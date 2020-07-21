City of Venice officials will consider a mask ordinance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday morning during its council meeting, the city of Venice officials voted 5 - 2 and agreed to have a mask ordinance crafted. They also voted unanimously to endorse a resolution that will urge anyone within the city to wear a mask.
Long-time Venice resident, Florence Wegst says she can’t believe the city still doesn’t already have a mask mandate.
“I’m very disappointed with the city of Venice, that we will still be talking about masks. We need to be moving on from masks. It’s a given. They will help prevent the spread of this virus,” says Wegst.
Last week, city officials did vote to draw up a mask ordinance but that motion failed.
Now, the hope is this new mask ordinance will be passed.
“I think it’s absolutely necessary if we want to recover from this pandemic,” a woman walking out of Venice City Hall told ABC7.
According to Mayor Ron Feinrob, the mask ordinance will take about a week to complete and then hopes to vote on it by next Friday.
