Tropical wave to spin more moisture our way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are starting to see more activity in the Atlantic basin lately. While we are still a couple of weeks away from the start of the busiest 2 months of hurricane season it is not unlikely to see one or two storms pop up near the end of July.
One are of concern is located just south of Florida. This line of low pressure know as a tropical wave will continue to move to the NW at 15 mph. We will see the northern edge slip by the Suncoast Tuesday afternoon.
This will increase the moisture and give us a slightly better chance for storms on Tuesday. We won’t see a wash out but scattered afternoon and evening storms will be a little more enhanced due to the wave.
It will not develop while it is passing by us but there is a slight chance for it to develop once it gets into the central Gulf of Mexico.
We will see generally partly cloudy skies through the day on Tuesday with a 50-60% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Winds will be out of the E to SE at 10-15 mph through the day. The high will be 93 degrees.
Wednesday will still see the east wind with a 60% chance for late day storms mainly near the coast with a high in the low 90′s.
Thursday with the system will away from us look for a return to scattered afternoon and evening storms moving in from the sea breeze which will have a better chance to move inland as a result of a slightly weaker SE wind.
Look for typical summer afternoon storms to continue through the weekend with a 40 to 50% chance each day.
Boaters look for winds out of the SE at 15 kts. to start the day then subside to 10 later in the afternoon. Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
