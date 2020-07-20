Polk Co. Sheriff: $30K reward offered for information in triple homicide

POLK COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Polk County triple homicide.
Three friends, Damion Tillman,, Keven Springfield and Brandon Rollins were killed on a fishing trip in an unincorporated part of Frostproof. At some point the three were attacked.
According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Brandon Rollins managed to call his dad and said “Help.” His father knew Brandon had gone fishing with his two friends, Keven and Damion. Brandon’s dad drove to Lake Streety Road. When he arrived he found his son Brandon barely alive, and his two friends deceased.
Brandon was able to say a few words to his father but investigators are not releasing that information.
When first responders arrived, all three men were deceased. They appear to have been beaten and shot. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $30,000 CASH REWARD for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects responsible.
If anyone has information about this they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.
