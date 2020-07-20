Palmetto City Commission votes against mask ordinance.

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto City Commission has shot down an emergency mask ordinance. They needed four votes in favor of the ordinance and they only had three votes in support of it. Bradenton passed an ordinance last week requiring businesses to put up signs recommending or requiring customers to wear a face mask. On Monday night, the Palmetto City Commission discussing passing a similar emergency ordinance.
“Our statistics are going up, our cases are going up where people are being confirmed that they do indeed have the virus,” said Shirley Groover Bryant, Mayor of Palmetto. “And so we’re just trying to stay in tune and be mindful of the public and try to keep people as safe as we can.”
Some businesses in the city are posting signs urging people to wear a face mask. Juan Adan is owner of Latinos Beauty Salon on 10th Avenue West in Palmetto. He already has put up signs in Spanish and English encouraging his customers to wear a mask. He would like to see the city pass an ordinance like this.
“I feel it’s good for the community, just for prevention,” said Adan.
The mayor says she’s been getting mixed reaction from the community regarding a mask ordinance.
“I would tell you I’m probably at 50/50 the way the concerns are coming in,” said Groover Bryant. “A lot of people are very supportive of the masks, they would like to see it mandated, a lot of people say it’s an individual responsibility, so I think we’ve heard all the different perspectives on it.”
The city commission says they will address a mask ordinance again in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.