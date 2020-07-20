First Alert Weather: Rain chances spike tomorrow as a Tropical Wave approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be very similar to yesterday, with a few afternoon and thunderstorms dotting the coast line during drive-time this afternoon and evening. One or two of the storms could be larger but, dry air will limit number of storms that form today. The National Hurricane Center is watching a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms in a pool of tropical moisture moving to the north of Cuba. This system is not given much of a chance for developing in the next few days but may have a small chance for development beyond that. Regardless of possible development it will begin to spread it’s deep tropical moisture across the Suncoast starting as early as tomorrow. This will spike our rain chances tomorrow and may bring much higher rainfall totals over a three or four day period.