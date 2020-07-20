FDOH reports 9,440 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 369,834 positive COVID-19 cases and 5,206 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Tuesday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 134 deaths since Monday’s update.
365,244 of those total cases involve Florida residents. In terms of overall cases, it is an increase of 9,440 reported cases since Monday.
The DOH has processed 3,103,674 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.
DeSantis also announced on Monday that the remdisivir treatment should be at hospitals statewide now.
DeSantis is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 related round table discussion on Tuesday at noon.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 6,871 Residents: 6,796 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 75
Conditions and Care Deaths: 149 Hospitalizations* Residents: 414 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,221 (47%) Female: 3,495 (51%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)
Race: Black: 525 (8%) White: 2,616 (38%) Other: 587 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,068 (45%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,498 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 1,852 (27%) Unknown/No Data: 3,446 (51%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 4,432 Residents: 4,383 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 49
Conditions and Care Deaths: 108 Hospitalizations* Residents: 302 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,027 (46%) Female: 2,288 (52%) Unknown/No data: 68 (<1%)
Race: Black: 243 (6%) White: 1,801 (41%) Other: 310 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 2,029 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 377 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,585 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 2,421 (55%)
