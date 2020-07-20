DOH Sarasota announces two drive-thru testing sites in south Sarasota County this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH Sarasota) is scheduled to host drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Venice and North Port.
The testing in Venice is set to take place on Wednesday at the Venice Community Center from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
The testing in North Port is set to take place on Thursday at Heron Creek Middle School from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
DOH Sarasota says those who will be coming to either one of these locations for testing should remain in their vehicles, wear a face covering if he or she has one, and be prepared to show a photo ID.
DOH Sarasota says that although these tests will be held primarily at drive-thru sites, they can accommodate walk-ups and people who will be traveling on bicycles.
There will only be 100 tests available at each site and an appointment must be scheduled in advance in order to be tested.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, you should call 941-861-2883.
