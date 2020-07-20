COVID restrictions result in confusion for students taking ACT

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County parent is frustrated after she says her daughter and at least 30 other students were turned away from taking the ACT due to overbooking.
Desiree Frain says she drove her daughter, Katia, all way to Sarasota High from Manatee county to take the ACT Test just to find out it was overbooked.
Frain says the test site was changed the night before.
“One of her friends reached out and said hey make sure that you going because it’s still changing. So I went back online and found out that and in fact I’ve been changed to Sarasota high school which is isn’t even in Manatee county,” says Farin
Back in April, Frain had already booked her daughter to take the ACT test this month at Braden River High School but due to COVID-19 concerns, it was canceled.
“Every email said just to keep checking back on the website to make sure where your last confirmed reservation is because of COVID. It had been rescheduled several places,” explains Farin
Katia's ACT testing location changed twice.
“First place that she was Supposed to go to was Braden River High School then The second place is the high school. So we had printed out the ticket reservation for Friday ...supposed to be Saturday.”
Then finally a testing location was identified, but it was nearly 25 miles away from the original place in Sarasota county.
Frain and her daughter went to the new ACT testing location at Sarasota High school.
“When I got home she called me and said hey mom you can pick me up they canceled because they overbooked.”
Frain says more than 30 students were turned away and couldn’t take the standardized test they all have already paid $85 for.
Frain says her daughter is a Sophmore at Braden River High and needs to take the test to apply for a dual enrollment program this school year.
“And without the ACT test, the college that that’s associated with it won’t accept her. Period”
ACT released a statement saying:
“We are currently looking into this unfortunate situation and will provide more information as soon as we can. Based on the information we have available, we know that more than 88,000 students successfully tested at more than 1,100 sites on July 18, while adhering to COVID-19 public health guidelines and social distancing guidelines and procedures for the health and safety of examinees. Around 1,400 examinees (at approximately 21 sites) were not able to test. We know that some sites cancelled up until late Friday night, including some we were unaware of, resulting in unprocessed communications to students. We are truly sorry that this happened, and we will do everything we can to provide solutions to students affected by this situation, including offering a makeup test date where we can. Our top priority is to provide testing opportunities for all who wish to pursue a path to college and career. We know we have work to do to earn back trust and provide a positive experience for all who engage with us. We will follow up directly with students who were impacted by same-day cancellations so they may receive refunds and plan for future opportunities to test.”
Now Desiree Frain says she has not been able to find another ACT within Manatee County but was told her daughter can take the test next week but in Tampa.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.