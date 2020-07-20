City of Palmetto to discuss possibility of a face mask ordinance in meeting scheduled for Monday evening

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will take up the issue of face masks at their city meeting on Monday night.
The council will discuss whether or not to put in place an ordinance that requires businesses to put signs up telling patrons to wear face masks when inside.
Bradenton passed a similar ordinance last week.
The Town of Longboat Key, Holmes Beach, Anna Maria Island and Sarasota have similar ordinances.
The city council will meet at 7:00 p.m.
