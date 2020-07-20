Bee Ridge Summer Camp to re-open Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has confirmed that the summer camp at Bee Ridge Park will re-open Tuesday, July 21.
The camp had been closed last week as a precaution after a staffer appeared to be showing “COVID-like” symptoms. There were no available counselors to rotate into the camp.
The camp at Laurel Park was also shut down when a camper tested positive for the virus. The county is still assessing the status of that camp and ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
Officials say all parents have been made aware of the decision to re-open.
