AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old out of Pasco County

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Pasco County boy.
According to officials, Michael Morris was last seen in Holiday, Fla. At that time he was wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.
The alert states that Michael may be with traveling with Haralampos Savopoulos, 50, in a 2011 white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag number PCWH01. Savopoulous is white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′9 an approximately 180 pounds.
Michael has also has an abrasion on his chin. If you see these two, contact police.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.