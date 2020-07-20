AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old out of Pasco County

Michael Morris Amber Alert (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | July 20, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 7:55 AM

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Pasco County boy.

According to officials, Michael Morris was last seen in Holiday, Fla. At that time he was wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.

The alert states that Michael may be with traveling with Haralampos Savopoulos, 50, in a 2011 white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag number PCWH01. Savopoulous is white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′9 an approximately 180 pounds.

Michael has also has an abrasion on his chin. If you see these two, contact police.

Haralampos Savopoulos
Haralampos Savopoulos (Source: WWSB)

