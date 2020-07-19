Tropical wave will increase rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms have been active along the Suncoast bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds for some while others didn’t get a drop.
Winds have been brisk out of the E and SE lately as an upper level low has been sliding by the Suncoast. With a stronger than normal east wind we will continue to see the best chances for showers and thunderstorms close to the coast.
There will still be isolated inland storms but the bulk of the storms will be closer to the coast on Monday. Some slightly drier air will move in as well which will bring the rain chance down to 40% for afternoon and evening storms.
Highs will be a couple of degrees above average due to the stronger east winds. Look for highs in the low to mid 90′s with a heat index in the low 100′s.
Tuesday we will see the north side of a tropical wave pass by which will increase the rain chances for the Suncoast to 70%. Some of these storms could be strong. The high will be 92 degrees.
This system only has a 20% of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days as it heads west toward Texas.
Wednesday the wave will be well to our west which will put us back into mainly late day storms scattered about otherwise partly cloudy skies expected.
We will finish out the rest of the work week with those typical afternoon and evening storms scattered about each day with highs in the low 90′s.
