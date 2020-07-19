Remdisivir is on the way to Florida hospitals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis says Remdisivir is heading to hospitals across the state to help fight COVID-19.
He says the drug has shown positive results when combatting the virus.
He said this during a press conference at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine on Saturday afternoon.
He also said about 30,000 more vials of the drug will be sent to Florida hospitals over the next 48 to 72 hours and is expected to help more than 5,000 patients.
“I know a lot of people in Florida have taken a lot of appropriate measures, and I think it is paying off I think we’ll see that very soon,” DeSantis said. “But all of these other conditions, these hospitals are here to care for you.”
Right now, more than 9,100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
In Sarasota County, there’s 154, while in Manatee there’s 104.
