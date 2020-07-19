More than 10,300 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Florida, state surpasses 5,000 in COVID-19 related death toll numbers

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 360,394 positive COVID-19 cases and 5,072 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Monday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 90 deaths since Sunday’s update.
355,899 of those total cases involve Florida residents. In terms of overall cases, it is an increase of 10,347 reported cases since Sunday.
The DOH has processed 3,006,290 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.
DeSantis is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 related press conference on Monday at 12:15 p.m.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 6,738 Residents: 6,665 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 73
Conditions and Care Deaths: 144 Hospitalizations* Residents: 406 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,157 (47%) Female: 3,436 (52%) Unknown/No data: 72 (<1%)
Race: Black: 517 (8%) White: 2,559 (38%) Other: 572 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 3,017 (45%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,461 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 1,822 (27%) Unknown/No Data: 3,382 (51%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 4,338 Residents: 4,290 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 48
Conditions and Care Deaths: 107 Hospitalizations* Residents: 290 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,982 (46%) Female: 2,242 (52%) Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)
Race: Black: 237 (6%) White: 1,756 (41%) Other: 303 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,994 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 373 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,536 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 2,381 (56%)
